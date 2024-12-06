Love is in the air as Netflix is coming back with season 3 of the romantic web series, Mismatched. The love story between the nerd, Dimple Ahuja, and hopelessly romantic, but cute, Rishi Shekhawat, had fans cooing over the last two seasons.

In season 2 of Mismatched, Rishi gets into the Nandini Nahata Institute of Technology, Dimple’s dream college that she failed to get into. With the trailer for season 3 being recently released, the new episodes promise an exciting face-off between these two lovebirds.

If you’re reading this and are eagerly waiting for season 3, take a look at five reasons you might be similar to Mismatched’s beloved character, Dimple Ahuja!

1. A Cold Coffee Lover

Whether it is to stay awake or to throw it on Rishi, Dimple Ahuja can’t live without cold coffee and neither can you!

2. Looks like A Cinnamon Roll but Could Kill You!

You are a kindhearted and caring person who everyone likes. However, when someone provokes you, your competitive nature dominates. When you enter that mood, you thrash your enemies with just your words. (Flashback to Delhi se aaye ho kya?)

If this resonates with you, you’re probably more similar to Dimple than you realize!

3. Your Love Life is Always Complicated

Just like Dimple, it is difficult for you to share your feelings, but once you like someone, it’s difficult for you to let them go. Having a complicated love life is Dimple Ahuja behaviour!

4. You are a Loyal Friend <3

You are skeptical about making friends but once you do, you are their best hype-person. No matter how heartbroken you are, you always try to understand and forgive them, just like Dimple.

5. You Never Give Up on Dreams!

You are a dreamer! You never let anyone come between you and your million dreams! Whether it’s being held back by your parents or a ‘Professor Sidharth Sinha’, you always find a way to achieve what you want.

Netflix is releasing Season 3 of Mismatched on December 13. Are you also waiting for it? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment articles.