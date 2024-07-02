In a distressing incident in Madhurawada, a six-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped by a 19-year-old male in the same neighbourhood. The incident, which occurred at around 3:30 pm on 30 June 2024, was reported by the victim’s family post midnight of the day. The PM Palem police have since registered a case under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and apprehended the accused.

According to ACP Vivekananda, the police promptly responded to the complaint and have sent the victim for a medical examination. “The accused has been taken into custody and an FIR has been lodged under the POCSO Act,” he stated.

Despite the enactment of new criminal laws on 1 July, this case of the minor girl being raped in Madhurawada will proceed under the previous legal framework. The recent overhaul of India’s criminal justice system introduced the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) to replace the Indian Evidence Act. These reforms aim to modernize and streamline legal proceedings.

The key features of the new criminal laws include aspects like:

Electronic FIR Filing: Citizens can now report incidents via electronic communication, eliminating the need to visit police stations physically. This change is intended to facilitate quicker reporting and prompt police action.

Zero FIR: Individuals can file an FIR at any police station, regardless of jurisdiction. This provision aims to eliminate delays and ensure immediate legal action.

Arrest Procedures: Arrested individuals have the right to inform a person of their choice about their situation, ensuring immediate support. Arrest details will also be prominently displayed within police stations and district headquarters.

Crime Scene Protocols: Forensic experts must visit crime scenes for serious offences and collect evidence, which will be mandatorily videographed to prevent tampering. This aims to enhance the quality and reliability of investigations.

Timely Investigations: The new laws prioritize investigations for offences against women and children, ensuring their completion within two months. Victims will receive regular updates on their case progress.

Free Medical Treatment: Victims of crimes against women and children are guaranteed free first-aid or medical treatment at all hospitals.

Timely Justice: Courts are limited to granting a maximum of two adjournments to avoid unnecessary delays in case hearings.

Witness Protection: All state governments must implement a witness protection scheme, enhancing the safety and cooperation of witnesses and the credibility of legal proceedings.

Exemptions for Vulnerable Groups: Women, persons below 15 years, those above 60 years, and individuals with disabilities or acute illnesses are exempted from attending police stations and can receive police assistance at their residences.

