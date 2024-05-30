A Home Guard from Andhra Pradesh was apprehended in Telangana on Wednesday, 29 May 2024, as a minor girl was molested by him aboard a train travelling from Tirupati to Kacheguda station in Hyderabad, according to a railway police official. The accused, identified as T Prathap, and stationed at Kodur police station in Andhra Pradesh, was detained based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father.

The complainant, a resident of Hyderabad, stated that he, his wife, and their 15-year-old daughter were journeying from Tirupati to Kacheguda via the Venkatadri Express (Chittoor-Kacheguda) on Tuesday. He informed authorities that while his daughter was resting on the side upper berth and his wife occupied the side lower berth, he observed the Andhra Home Guard, clad in uniform, as he allegedly molested the minor girl by inappropriately touching her.

Additionally, the accused was found to be travelling without a ticket.

The Railway Police in Kacheguda filed charges under Sections 354 of the Indian Penal Code, 9 r/w 10 of the POCSO Act, 2012, and 147 of the Railway Act.

Inspector R Yellappa from Railway Police Station, Kachiguda, arrested the accused, 43-year-old Prathap, a resident of Railway Kodur in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, currently residing in Venkatreddy Nagar, Ramanthapur, Hyderabad. The accused is scheduled for judicial custody following his court appearance.

