On 28 May 2024 (Tuesday), an FIR was filed against the superintendent of the King Goerge Hospital (KGH), Dr P Ashok Kumar, as a Nursing superintendent, who was also previously working in KGH until last month, accused him of sexual and mental harassment. The Nursing superintendent, herself, was reportedly the object of many complaints made to the higher authorities previously. The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) conducted an inquiry into the matter, and as a result, they asked the superintendent, Dr Ashok Kumar, to ‘surrender’ her position. Dr Ashok mentioned that he ‘surrendered’ her as instructed, and reportedly suggested that this might have something to do with her complaint.

In the FIR filed by the nursing superintendent, she made allegations of sexual harassment and has also complained that the authorities have delayed giving her the necessary documents for her promotion.

In light of this incident, the KGH Superintendent has gone on a month-long leave, and Dr Vani has taken over as the in-charge superintendent. The District Collector, A Mallikharjuna, is also involved in the case.

Meanwhile, efforts have been made to relocate the KGH superintendent’s wife, Dr Aruna Devi, who was working as a contractual medical officer at KGH, to the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences.

Over the last month, three medical officers and one nursing supervisor have faced allegations and complaints. In addition, it has been reported that the higher authority officials have been engaged in a fight for supremacy. With this being the situation, many key posts – including that of the Manager of District Administration, CSRMO, DCSRMO, ARMO, and Grade-1 Nursing Superintendent, among others – are currently empty. A police investigation is currently ongoing with regard to the sexual harassment allegations against the KGH superintendent.

