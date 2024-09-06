Big-sized sweet dates from Iran, healthy dry fruits from Afghanistan, glittering silk sarees from Ladakh, handheld garment steamers from Singapore ….and the list goes on. The India International Mega Trade Fair is back with its 5th edition and is under way at Gadiraju Palace in Visakhapatnam where an attractive array of products on display.

For the shopping-crazy people, it is the right destination to go on a buying spree destination to go on a buying spree and add more to their existing collections.

With participation of as many as eight countries and several States from India, the fair showcases lifestyle products, electronics, electricals, mouth-watering food items, handicrafts, handloom and jute products, brass collections and more.

However, the stalls selling dates, dry fruits and nuts from Afghanistan, perfumes from Dubai, fashion accessories from Thailand and Malaysia are catching the eye and drawing visitors in a good number.

Inaugurated on 31 August, the fair also has stalls of fasion accessories, grocery, furniture, garments, footwear, furniture, healthcare products and decorative pieces.

While a particular variety of Irani dates cost Rs 2,000 a kg, a pair of khadi shirts is being sold for Rs 500.

“Though the fair is good, the cost of items is little bit more. I bought halwa made with honey as is so tasty besides some fasion accessories” says Vishnupriya, a senior software engineer.

The organisers, who are charging Rs 30 each as an entry fee, are offering a gift coupon to those who purchased items costing more than Rs 3,000.

The Mega Trade Fair, which continues till 9 September in Visakhapatnam, is drawing crowds in good numbers.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu