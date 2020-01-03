Shopping in Vizag: 7 things tourists should buy in and around the city

Known for its stunning beaches and picturesque landscapes, Vizag has been attracting tourists since times immemorial. Added to that, the vibrant atmosphere of the city makes shopping in Vizag, a lot of fun. From coffee to handicrafts, here are seven things to buy in Vizag.

#1 Araku Coffee

Nestled amid the scenic Eastern Ghats, Araku Valley has been famous for its versatile coffee produce. Visitors can savour the richness of Araku Valley Coffee at Hut Arabica in Vizag. Launched by the Girijan Cooperative Corporation Limited (GCC), the cafe offers various grades of packaged grounded coffee. The products are sold at other GCC outlets in the city.

Location: Near VMRDA Park, Beach Road

#2 Araku Chocolates

At Hut Arabica, one can choose, from a unique assortment of chocolates, in flavours of peanut butter, coffee biscuit, coconut, honeydew, and honey with almonds. The chocolates made in the Araku Valley, promise a treat to kids and adults alike.

Location: Near VMRDA Park, Beach Road

Coffee bean chocolates are available at the GCC outlet in Visakhapatnam Airport.

#3 Handicrafts

Handled by the Andhra Pradesh Government, Lepakshi Handicrafts Emporium is an ideal destination for handicrafts shopping in Vizag. From lacquerware toys of Etikoppaka to wooden painted toys of Kondapalli, the store has a huge collection of brassware, bronze castings, stone carvings paintings, and other products handpicked from the interiors of Andhra Pradesh. The miniature version of Bobbili Veena, available here, is a popular memento, often gifted to dignitaries.

Location: Main Road, Jagadamba Junction

#4 Ponduru Khadi

Popularly known as ‘Khadi Village’, Ponduru is a hamlet in Srikakulam District. Ponduru Khadi Bhandar in Vizag sources khadi saris, silk and cotton dhotis, from the weavers itself. In times of mechanisation and power looms, there is a certain charm, attached to the handloom. Tourists can pick up either a handwoven sari or dhoti and take back home as a souvenir.

Location: Sai Shopping Centre, Dwarakanagar

#5 Madugula Halwa

With dripping ghee and goodness of dry fruits, Madugula Halwa is definitely one among the things to buy in Vizag. Back in the 1890s, Dangeti Dharma Rao of Madugula village concocted the recipe for the first time. Even to this day, his successors sell this delicacy at Dangeti Murty Halwa shop in Madugula. They deliver the halwa here in Visakhapatnam.

Location: Main Road, Nakkireddy Vari Veedhi, Madugula, Visakhapatnam district

#6 Artefacts at beachside stalls

The list is never complete without shopping at shacks by the Rushikonda Beach in Vizag. With a whiff of salt in the air, walk by the stalls filled with artefacts, made with beads, seashells, and cone shells. One can select from a variety of products, including mirrors, trinkets, earrings, and chandeliers.

Location: Rushikonda Beach, Vizag

#7 Etikoppaka wooden toys

Art enthusiasts can pay a visit to Etikoppaka, a village, which is a two-hour drive from Vizag. Key chains, locks, toys, wind chimes, jewellery boxes, and other artefacts, made with wood are sold in the village.

Spices from Araku

If at all you happen to take a trip to Araku, do not forget to stop by and purchase spices from the local market.