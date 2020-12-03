The Vizag police, on Wednesday, arrested six individuals, including a woman, for allegedly trying to sell banned Turkish currency in the city. The accused were identified as B Rama Swamy (33), I Prudhvi Raj (26), N Narayana Rao (40), D Satya Venkata Prasad (46), D Yashoda (42), and M Prasad (32). While Rama Swamy and Prudhvi are natives of Srikakulam and Prakasam districts respectively, the rest of the accused are from Vizag.

Addressing a press conference, at the Police Commissionerate in Vizag, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Dwaraka zone), RVSN Murthy revealed the details of the investigation. According to sources, the accused joined hands to take up real estate business in the city. Reportedly, Rama Swamy’s friend handed over 300 demonetised Turkish currency notes with a face value of 5,00,000 Turkish Lira. Claiming them to be legal, Rama Swamy, along with the rest of the gang, allegedly tried to sell demonetised Turkish currency. They further attempted to fool people into believing that it was worth lakhs in Indian currency.

Upon receiving credible information, MVP Colony CI Ramanayya led the team as per the orders issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Dwaraka zone). The Vizag police reached the location and took the six individuals into custody. As many as 300 banned Turkish currency notes and seven mobile phones were seized during the raid on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the cops informed that six individuals in connection with a kidnap case in Vizag were taken into custody. As per the reports, the gang kidnapped three people from their lodge at Gopalapatnam and took them to guesthouses at Visalakshi Nagar and Sagar Nagar. However, two of the victims managed to escape from the accused and got admitted to a local hospital in Vizag. Based on the complaint, the Vizag police formed special teams and busted the case within 8 hours of investigation.