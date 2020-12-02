The Visakhapatnam police, on Tuesday, arrested six individuals in connection with a kidnap case in the city. The accused were identified as Adapa Tarun (23), Bondada Deepak (40), Ahamadulla Khan Durrani (28), Daniel, Surada Bharat (19), Pedda, Boddu Anil Kumar (35), Bobbara Rajesh Kumar (30), Siva, Bittu.

Addressing a press conference, the police informed that the complainant, M Kiran Kumar, works as a car driver in Amalapauram. Kiran’s friend, A Raja, allegedly had financial issues A Tarun, of Kakinada, owing a debt to the tune of Rs 6,00,000 to the latter. On 13 November, Kiran, along with Raja and another friend Jagadeesh, came to Visakhapatnam and lodged at Gopalalpatnam. Soon, Tarun and Deepak met Raja and Kiran and took their signatures on blank stamp papers and blank promissory notes for clearing their debt.

The police went on to inform that on 26 and 27 November, Tarun and other accused individuals kidnapped Kiran, Raja, and Jagadeesh from their lodge at Gopalapatnam and took them to guesthouses at Visalakshi Nagar and Sagar Nagar. The accused then allegedly beat Kiran on his head with a beer bottle with an intention to kill him. Later, Kiran and Jagadeesh managed to escape from the accused and got admitted to a local hospital in Vizag for treatment.

Based on the complaint, the Gopalapatnam police registered a case on 29 November and an investigation was launched. Following the instructions of Commissioner of Police, Manish Kumar Sinha (I.P.S), the Visakhapatnam City Police, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law, and Order, Zone-I and II, Aishwarya Rastogi (I.P.S), formed six teams to rescue the victims and nab the accused.

Within 8 hours of investigation into the kidnap case, the Visakhapatnam police arrested Bharat and Anil and sent them for judicial remand. Within 24 hours, the police managed to nab Tarun, Deepak, Ahamadulla Khan Durrani, and Rajesh and sent them to remand. The police seized 5 cell phones, 3 cars, 2 signed empty stamp papers and 2 signed empty promissory notes. Another victim, Raja, was traced at Kakinada safely.