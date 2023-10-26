On Friday, 27 October 2023, a mega job mela to fill vacancies in over 300 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Here are the details of the mega job mela in Vizag
MAS Marine Services
Name of the role: Port Surveyors
Educational qualification: 10th/ Intermediate
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: 13,000-15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 15
Flipkart
Name of the role: Associates
Educational qualification: 10th/ Inter
Age: 18-45 years
Salary offered: 18,000-30,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
Varun Motors Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Sales Executives/ Evaluators/ Back Office Executives
Educational qualification: Any Degree/ ITI (Mechanical)/ Diploma (Mechanical)
Age: 20-35 years
Salary offered: 15,500-27,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 30
LV Prasad Eye Institute
Name of the role: Junior Nurse
Educational qualification: GNM/ BSc Nursing
Age: 20-35 years
Salary offered: 16,000-20,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 5
Muthoot Finance
Name of the role: Intern/ Junior Relationship Manager/ Probationary Officer
Educational qualification: Any Degree
Age: 18-28 years
Salary offered: 10,000-18,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 100
Deccan Fine Chemicals
a) Name of the role: Junior Chemist/ Trainee Chemist/ Junior Officer
Educational qualification: BSc Chemistry/ MSc Chemistry
Age: 18-27 years
Salary offered: 19,474 per month + ESI+ PF
Number of vacancies: 100
b) Name of the role: Marketing Executives
Educational qualification: MBA/ Any Degree
Age: 18-27 years
Salary offered: 15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 5
Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the mega job mela in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 27 October 2023 with their certificates.
