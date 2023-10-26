On Friday, 27 October 2023, a mega job mela to fill vacancies in over 300 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Here are the details of the mega job mela in Vizag

MAS Marine Services

Name of the role: Port Surveyors

Educational qualification: 10th/ Intermediate

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: 13,000-15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 15

Flipkart

Name of the role: Associates

Educational qualification: 10th/ Inter

Age: 18-45 years

Salary offered: 18,000-30,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

Varun Motors Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Sales Executives/ Evaluators/ Back Office Executives

Educational qualification: Any Degree/ ITI (Mechanical)/ Diploma (Mechanical)

Age: 20-35 years

Salary offered: 15,500-27,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 30

Also read: Visakhapatnam residents divided on beautification of prominent traffic junctions

LV Prasad Eye Institute

Name of the role: Junior Nurse

Educational qualification: GNM/ BSc Nursing

Age: 20-35 years

Salary offered: 16,000-20,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 5

Muthoot Finance

Name of the role: Intern/ Junior Relationship Manager/ Probationary Officer

Educational qualification: Any Degree

Age: 18-28 years

Salary offered: 10,000-18,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 100

Deccan Fine Chemicals

a) Name of the role: Junior Chemist/ Trainee Chemist/ Junior Officer

Educational qualification: BSc Chemistry/ MSc Chemistry

Age: 18-27 years

Salary offered: 19,474 per month + ESI+ PF

Number of vacancies: 100

b) Name of the role: Marketing Executives

Educational qualification: MBA/ Any Degree

Age: 18-27 years

Salary offered: 15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 5

Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the mega job mela in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 27 October 2023 with their certificates.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.