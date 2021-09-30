Bringing laurels to Vizag, M Lakshmi Soujanya, an engineer from the city, has cleared the prestigious UPSC exam. The 32-year-old has scored 127th rank in the coveted UPSC examination, results for which were announced last week. Sharing her success story, Ms Soujanya interacted with Team Yo! and shed light on how she overcame the setbacks.

“My father works as a senior manager at the Steel Melting Shop (SMS) 1 of Vizag Steel Plant. Ever since my childhood, he has been my role model and source of inspiration,” says the UPSC topper from Vizag with glistened eyes. Speaking about her experience at the RINL township, Soujanya informed that she had spent her childhood there. She has done her schooling at DAV Public School located in the plant area. After schooling, she went to NIT Warangal to pursue B-Tech in Computer Science from where she went to take up a job in a private company.

It was in 2016, she had decided to give the Civil Services exam a shot. Recalling the incident which pushed her towards her goal, Ms Soujanya notes, “One of my uncles suggested that I should take up the UPSC exam. Following his advice, I quit my job and started my preparation.”

The path to success wasn’t easy for this youngster. Looking back at her journey, she says, “While my second attempt, I managed to secure a rank. However, it wasn’t closer to what I had expected. As my expectations tumbled down, I realised that my approach towards attempting the exam needs to be changed. I planned a schedule for my whole preparation and began to religiously execute it.”

Shedding light on her approach towards the UPSC exam, Ms Soujanya informs, “Time management played a crucial role and attributed to my success. I would exercise every morning for at least one hour to stay active throughout the day. I would always weigh in the time against the knowledge I gained. This practice had helped me a great deal. My hard work has finally paid off when I clear the UPSC 2020 exam.”

When asked about her reaction after hearing the news, she says, “At that exact moment, I was so relieved. My happiness doubled when Dad’s colleagues were congratulating him on my success. That was a proud moment to me as a daughter.”

As this young UPSC topper from Vizag sets her goals to serve the society and nation as a whole, we wish her all the best.