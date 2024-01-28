Ahead of elections, the Andhra Pradesh State Government on Sunday reshuffled as many as 21 IAS officers. K Mayur Ashok, Joint Collector of Vizianagaram, has been transferred to Visakhapatnam in place of K S Viswanathan.

Viswanathan has been posted as Additional Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation. Viswanathan took over as the Joint Collector of Visakhapatnam in April 2022. K B Karthik has been made the Joint Collector of Vizianagaram. Bhavana is the new Joint Collector of Alluri district, while Aadarsh has been made the Joint Collector of Nellore. B R Ambedkar is the new Joint Collector of Manyam. While Ronanki Gopalakrishna has been posted as the Joint Collector of the Prakasam district, Praveen Adithya is made the Joint Collector of Kakinada. Collectors of Srikakulam, Tirupati, Nandyala, and Annamayya districts have also been transferred.

This article is written by senior journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

