Panic ensued at the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Children’s Arena when a man, allegedly in an inebriated state, chased a policeman with a dummy sword.

The accused, identified as G Sai of Gajuwaka, was a pushcart vendor. The 40-year-old, upon being asked to move his cart from the entrance of an apartment, reportedly got into an altercation with the local security guard. With the matter getting out of hands, the security guard called the Blue Colts. With the argument heating up, Sai took out a fake sword and chased the policeman and the security guard, causing chaos in the area.

The incident was recorded on camera on Sunday night. In the video, the man is seen chasing a policeman away with a sword to create a ruckus as the locals looked on. Reportedly, the police realised only later that the weapon was a dummy piece.

The accused was later taken into custody for an ‘attempt to murder’. On 18 November, a case was registered against him under Section 307 of the IPC.