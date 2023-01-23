Indeed, planes and railways are the most popular options for travelling. However, have you ever thought about taking a road trip for a refreshing change? One of the best ways to make the most of a holiday, whether it’s with family or friends, is to take road trips. Driving allows you to take in the numerous stunning landscapes, lush fields, and other intriguing views that you pass by. So select your locations on Google Maps and get driving on these best road trip routes in South India.

Here are 6 best road trip routes in South India that you could try covering on your next vacation.

Visakhapatnam to Koraput

Owing to its beautiful landscapes, Koraput District in Odisha receives many tourists. The two prominent tourist destinations in Koraput are Deomali and Duduma Waterfalls, which have gained huge popularity among travel fanatics. The most well-known route takes travellers via Araku from Visakhapatnam to Koraput and offers beautiful scenery. Along the way, you can visit places such as Araku Valley, coffee plantations, Borra Caves, Tribal Museum, and more.

Distance: 214 km (via Araku)

Estimated time: 6 hours

Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad

One of the most popular cities in South India, Hyderabad has a lot to offer to its tourists. From historically significant architecture to experiencing zero gravity, it is a city that should be visited at least once. Some of the city’s attractions include the Charminar, Golconda Fort, Birla Planetarium, Snow World, and Ramoji Film City. The fastest route is NH16 through Guntur.

Distance: 618 km

Estimated time: 11 hours 30 minutes

Chennai to Munnar

Munnar, a tourist destination in Kerala’s Idukki District, is known for its rolling hills adorned with tea plantations. The drive takes from the bustling city of Chennai to the serene and misty hills of Munnar. The dense wildlife, cascading waterfalls, and the array of adventure activities are some of the reasons why one should not miss visiting Munnar at least once in their lifetime. The Chennai-Theni highway is the fastest route to get to Munnar.

Distance: 592 km

Estimated time: 11 hours 21 minutes

Chennai to Pondicherry to Kodaikanal

This is another route that could make for a fun road trip, this time from a city to a French Colony, and finally to a hill station. Explore Pondicherry’s French Town and stroll along the promenade that runs along the beach. Thereafter, how about heading to the hills after being sun-kissed on Pondicherry’s beaches? The Prince of hill stations, Kodaikanal, has cold and misty weather and provides a spectacular view of the woods and rolling hills. Some of this hill town’s attractions are Kodai Lake, Bear Shola Falls, Pillar Rocks, Vattakanal, and Coaker’s Walk.

Distance: 556 km

Estimated time: 10 hours 54 minutes

Kochi to Wayanad

Kochi is popular with tourists from all over the world for its relaxing backwater cruises, historical attractions, and mouthwatering cuisine. On the other hand, Kerala also has several hill stations just as well. Wayanad is renowned for its peaceful environment and lush green woods. There are several tourism hotspots that are well-liked by visitors, including Edakkal Caves, Pookode Lake, Neelimala View Point, Soochipara Falls, and Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary.

Distance: 258 km

Estimated time: 7 hours 44 minutes

Bangalore to Coorg

The coffee plantations of Coorg draw tourists from all over the world, in addition to numerous regions of the country. The picturesque hill town is a haven for environment enthusiasts and is located 1,452 metres above sea level. Some of the unmissable attractions in Coorg are Abbey Falls, Madikeri Fort, Honnamana Kere Lake, Chiklihole Reservoir, and Dubare Elephant Camp.

Distance: 267 km

Estimated time: 6 hours

