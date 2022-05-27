The biopic of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the hero of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, is all set for a theatrical release on 3 June 2022. Starring Adivi Sesh in the titular role, the movie encapsulates the life of Major Sandeep. Saiee Majrekar plays the female lead, while Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, Revathi, and others play prominent roles. The movie is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka while the music is composed by Sricharan Pakala. Actor Adivi Sesh announced the date and place of the pre-release event of Major through his Instagram account.

Earlier this week, the makers of the movie announced that the movie will premier across 9 cities in the country, 10 days ahead of the release, from 24 May. This has sparked a reaction from the Vizagites on social media platforms as not one premier has been planned in the city. As a significant number of the cast and crew belong to Vizag, the locals didn’t receive the decision of not premiering the movie in the city well.

As this called for the attention of the makers, they have decided to hold the pre-release event of Major in Vizag. Yesterday, actor Sesh reached out to the Vizagites through an Instagram story saying, “Vizag is where I grew up. We saved the best for home.”

In a move to reach out to a wider audience, the movie has been dubbed into Hindi and Malayalam languages as well. The makers have decided to release the movie for a normal ticket rate of Rs 147 (single-screen) and Rs 177 (multiplex), the lowest for any film post pandemic.

Major will have its pre-release event in Vizag on 29 May 2022. The venue and timings are yet to be announced. For the first time in history, a movie will have a pre-release event after its premiers.

