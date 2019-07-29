Mahesh Babu announces his own clothing label, The Humbl Co.

Mahesh Babu will soon be launching his own clothing label. Christened as The Humbl Co., the products under the clothing label will be launched on 7 August. The label will be launched in association with leading e-commerce company Spoyl. As per sources, the Maharshi star will soon hold a press conference to mark the official launch of the brand.

Taking social media to launch the clothing label on Monday, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Our Humbl endeavour unveils today. Overwhelmed by your astounding response so far. Thank you all For us, The Humbl Co. is not just clothing, it’s a way of life. We have spent the last year building its foundation with honesty, authenticity and love. We welcome you to the Thehumblco family. Stay tuned for the launch on 7th August!”

It may be noted that Mahesh Babu, in association with Asian Cinemas, had earlier launched his multiplex, AMB Cinemas at Gachibowli in Hyderabad.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Directed by Anil Ravipudi of F2 fame, the film is expected to hit the screens for Sankranti 2020. The actor recently scored a massive hit with Maharshi and will be keen on continuing his winning momentum.