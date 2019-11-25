Rs 42 lakh to be used for resurrecting Mahastupa at Thotlakonda

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, on Sunday, stated that the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) will spend Rs 42 lakh for the resurrection of the Mahastupa at Thotlakonda in Vizag. The Minister added that the sum will be repaid to the VMRDA later.

In addition to Mr. Srinivasa Rao, Pendurthi MLA Adeep Raj, Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy, VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, and other YSRCP members took part in the bhoomi pooja held for the repair works to be carried out at the Buddhist heritage site in Vizag.

According to the Tourism Minister, funds will be allocated for the development of tourist facilities, such as drinking water, electricity supply, and others, at Thotlakonda. Mr. Srinivasa Rao further said that developing the site as a prominent tourist site would also help in the generation of employment opportunities for local residents.

The ancient Mahastupa at Thotlakonda had recently collapsed after heavy rains lashed Vizag. During his earlier visit to the site after the mishap, Muttamasetti Srinivasa Rao said that Thotlakonda will be developed as a meditation centre. He stated that the reasons for the incident will be analysed and action will be taken against those responsible. The Minister also slammed the previous TDP government for not doing enough to conserve the popular heritage site in the city.