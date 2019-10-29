Thotlakonda Buddhist site in Vizag to be developed as meditation centre

Andhra Pradesh Minister of Tourism, Culture and Youth Affairs Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao visited the Buddhist heritage site Thotlakonda in Vizag on Monday. Examining the recently collapsed Mahastupa at the ancient site, the Minister announced that the reasons for the mishap will be analysed and action will be taken against the officials found responsible for the incident. The historic monument will be restored soon, the Minister assured.

Stating that Thotlakonda will be developed as an international meditation centre, Mr Rao informed that the site will soon be equipped with facilities such as shelters and bus transport for the tourists. The Minister further added that measures will be taken to supply Thotlakonda with power and water.

“I am proud to be the MLA of this area and Minister. We will develop Bheemili as a premier tourist destination,” the Minister told the reporters on Monday.

Slamming the previous TDP government for not resurrecting the site, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that the conservation works taken up earlier were of inferior quality. He also opined that the current sorry state of affairs at Thotlakonda could have been avoided had the previous State government developed the Buddhist site in Vizag, during its regime.

The Mahastupa at Thotlakonda collapsed on Wednesday after constant rains lashed the city last week.