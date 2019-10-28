New taxi track expected to be commissioned soon at Visakhapatnam airport

Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, on Monday, held a discussion with the Airport Director, Visakhapatnam, Raja Kishore in regard to the commissioning of the N5 taxi track to facilitate an increased number of flight movements at Visakhapatnam airport. Airport advisory committee members O Naresh Kumar, DS Varma, and Vijay Mohan also took part in the meeting held at the airport.

Mr. Satyanarayana urged the Airport Director to complete the commissioning of the N5 taxi track within a month in order to accommodate more flights. The Director informed that the AAI has spent about Rs 23 crore on the additional tarmac and N5 taxi track so as to accommodate additional aircraft.

As per a note from the Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA), the N3 and N4 taxi tracks, which are currently operational, handle up to 10 flight movements per hour. With the commissioning of the N5 taxi track, 6 additional flight movements, per hour, are expected to be witnessed at Visakhapatnam airport.

“Currently no permission is accorded for any new flights in the slots: 9 AM-12 noon, 3 PM- 4 PM, and 7 PM- 9 PM. As of now, the airport has 14 parking bays, including 6 newly constructed ones. The runway is 10,100 ft long and can handle the B767 class of aircraft. With the commissioning of new tarmac and N5 taxi track, 6 additional flight movements can be accommodated per hour,” the note further added.

The representatives also requested the AAI Director that the new slots be allotted only to civilian aircraft. Citing that Visakhapatnam is the commercial capital of Andhra Pradesh, the members expressed concern that the reduction of slots for new flights will the growth of the State.