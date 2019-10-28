With news reader Siva Jyothi getting evicted from Bigg Boss 3 Telugu in the latest elimination episode of the show, the house now has its finalists. Ali Reza, Baba Bhaskar, Rahul Sipligunj, Sreemukhi, and Varun Sandesh have been announced as the final 5 contestants who’ll be battling it out to be crowned as the title winner this year. The winner of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu, among the finalists, will be adjudged through the voting system. As always, the viewers will have to vote for their favourite celebrity of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu online or by giving a missed call to the below-mentioned numbers. The housemate to garner the highest number of votes, by the time the voting lines close, will stand as the winner of the reality show.

Voting missed call numbers for Bigg Boss 3 Telugu finale:

Ali Reza: 8466 996 706

Baba Bhaskar: 8466 996 708

Rahul Sipligunj: 8466 996 711

Sreemukhi: 8466 996 713

Varun Sandesh: 8466 996 714

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu online vote:

In addition to availing the missed call facility, the viewers can also vote for their favourite Bigg Boss 3 Telugu contestants online. To do the same, the viewers will have to log onto the Hotstar app and cast their votes (a daily quota of 10) to the contestant(s) they wish to see as the winner of season 3.

The voting lines, for the missed calls as well as the online medium, were thrown open after the Sunday’s episode and will remain open until Friday 12 am.

A change in the timings of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu:

Season 3 of Bigg Boss Telugu will be aired in a new slot from Monday, as announced by show host Akkineni Nagarjuna. Concluding the Sunday’s episode, Nagarjuna stated that the show, starting from Monday (28 October), will go on air at 10 PM.