Fatal road accident in Chattisgarh kills Visakhapatnam residents

A fatal road accident near Jagadalpur, in Chattisgarh, killed four Visakhapatnam residents on Monday. The victims included Sunitha, who worked as the Anatomy Head of Department (HoD) at Maharaja’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Vizianagaram.

As per the details revealed, Sunitha and her brother Ramesh, along with their families, visited Chattisgarh and hired a rental car for local sightseeing. However, things turned ugly when the family members were on their way to Jagadalpur after offering prayers at Danteshwari Temple. With the driver losing control, the car jammed into a tree, by the side of the road, killing Sunitha and her husband Laxman Rao on the spot. Other members were transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment. While Ramesh and his wife Thulasi reportedly died at the hospital, other severely injured members were known to be receiving medical attention.

Reports suggest that a case of drunk and driving is likely to have caused the gory mishap in Chattisgarh.

In a similar incident last month, six members of a family from Visakhapatnam were killed in a fatal road accident when their car rammed into a truck at Nallajerla in West Godavari district. The victims, on their way to Tirupati, met disaster when the driver had crashed the vehicle into the truck speeding in the opposite direction.