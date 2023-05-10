On Tuesday, 9 May 2023, Dr Madhaiyaan Angamuthu IAS assumed office as the Chairperson of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority. An IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre (2022), Angamuthu holds a doctorate in agriculture with a specialisation in horticulture from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI).

The new chairperson of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority will serve the position till 2027 under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways. He is a native of Dharmapuri district in Tamil Nadu and is a master’s degree holder in horticulture from the Punjab Agricultural University.

It was only in April earlier this year that TK Ramachandran IAS took charge as the VPA Chairperson, replacing K Rama Mohan Rao IAS. He has now been replaced by Angamuthu after a month’s service.

