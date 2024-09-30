LuLu Group International, which had vowed never to invest in Andhra Pradesh after the land allotted to it for a major convention centre in Visakhapatnam was cancelled by the previous YSRCP government, took a U-turn after change of the government in the State and proposed big projects in Vizag, Vijayawada and Tirupati.

In a post on X (Formerly Twitter) on 29 September, LuLu Group CMD Yusuffali, who met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on 28 September, announced that the group would establish a mall and a multiplex in Visakhapatnam. “We will also set up multiplexes in Vijayawada and Tirupati,” Ali added.

It may be recalled here that the TDP government, during its earlier stint, had allotted a site for LuLu Group for establishing a huge convention centre near beach road in Visakhapatnam. Even a foundation stone was laid in 2018 for the project. However, when the YSRCP came to power in 2019, it cancelled the land allotment citing irregularities in the process. It has made the Group furious and it vowed never to invest in Andhra Pradesh.

However, the return of the TDP to power in the State, has made the group to change its decision. With the LuLu Group deciding to invest on a big scale in Visakhapatnam, the City of Destiny, where a couple of big malls are already under construction, is all set to get a facelift and to attract more tourists.

While South India’s largest Inorbit mall is coming up at Kailasapuram in the city with an investment of Rs 600 crore, work on ASN mall at Birla junction is in progress.

Another such project, Unity Mall, has been proposed by the State government at Madhurawada. It will be developed with over Rs 170-crore interest-free loan provided by the central government.

These projects, once take shape, will change the face of the city, a favourite tourist destination of many.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu