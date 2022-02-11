Spending valentines day away from the city’s hustle and bustle could be the perfect gift you could give your better half. If you are bored of the regular cafes and restaurants, plan an exclusive getaway far from the city for a short trip and uniquely surprise your loved one. With several places to explore around the city, here is a list of romantic getaways you could visit to spend some quality time.

Here is a list of top romantic getaways near Visakhapatnam this valentine’s that you must visit:

#1 Gopalpur

With spectacularly long beaches, picturesque sunsets, mouth-watering local delicacies Gopalpur makes for one of the best romantic getaways near Visakhapatnam for this valentine’s. Located at a distance of 285 km from Visakhapatnam the coastal holiday destination of Odisha has many romantic resorts and hotels. From Mayfair to Swosti Palm Resort choose the one that best suits your budget. The best way to reach this destination is by road from Visakhapatnam by the national highway. Enjoy the scenic drive and stop by the local dhabas for some delicious food.

#2 Chilika Lake

Yet another romantic destination in Odisha, the Chilika lake is India’s largest saltwater lake. One of the largest brackish water lagoons in the world is also the largest wintering ground for migratory birds of the Indian sub-continent. With many other places to visit close by, plan a romantic getaway and surprise your loved one. Located at a distance of 338 km from Visakhapatnam and around 70 km from Gopalpur the picturesque lake is a must on your list. Also, visit Satapad to get a closer look at the Irrawady dolphins.

#3 Chitrakoot Falls

Also called the Niagra Falls of India, Chitrakoot is a natural waterfall on the Indravati river of Chattisgarh. If you are a couple who enjoys long drives, crossing borders, and experiencing different cultures, this destination is sure to surprise your loved one. The place also offers resorts with a direct view of the waterfalls making your sunrise and sunsets even more romantic. This perfect romantic getaway near Visakhapatnam should make it to your wishlist.

#4 Araku

If you are looking for a romantic getaway within the vicinity, look no further. Nothing can get more romantic than the freezing weather and delicious tribal delicacies of Araku. With picturesque waterfalls, challenging treks, historical caves the hill station is a perfect romantic getaway for the adventurous couple. A paradise for coffee lovers, the Araku Valley Coffee museum offers homegrown and ground coffee in multiple varieties. Plan a car drive through the beautiful western ghats and enjoy the scenic beauty of the hills with your loved one.

#5 Lambasingi

Yet another romantic getaway near Visakhapatnam, Lambasingi is located 1000 meters above sea level. Also called the Kashmir of Andra Pradesh, it is one of the best romantic getaways near you. This hamlet is home to a variety of flora and fauna offering you experiences like strawberry picking in the peak seasons. The temperatures are known to go as low as 5 degrees Celsius. The best part about this small village is that it is an open land where you can set up your camp at any location you like. There is an availability of camping tents at a minimum price throughout the village. Enjoy the cold temperatures and beautiful sunrises above an ocean of clouds like never before. Add this hill station to your romantic getaway list this valentine’s and you will not be disappointed.

Let us know which one was your favourite romantic getaway in the comments below.