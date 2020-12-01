Several special trains from and to Visakhapatnam have been extended up to December-end due to the festive season. In a statement, the East Coast Railway revealed that festive special trains, originating from its jurisdiction will run up to up to the last week of December. Currently, AK Tripathi Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, East Coast Railway Waltair, said that these festive trains are operating in pairs.

Here is the list of festive special trains from Visakhapatnam that have been extended up to December-end:

1. 02851/02852 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam bi-weekly special leaving Visakhapatnam every Monday and Friday, and leaving Nizamuddin every Wednesday and Sunday, will run up to 30 December 2020.

2. 02887 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Special leaving Visakhapatnam every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday will run up to 31 December. 02888 Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam leaving Nizamuddin, every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, will run up to 2 January 2021.

3. 02869/02870 Visakhapatnam-Chennai-Visakhapatnam special leaving Visakhapatnam every Monday, and leaving Chennai every Tuesday will run up to 29 December 2020.

4. 02857/02858 Visakhapatnam-LTT-Visakhapatnam special leaving Visakhapatnam every Sunday, and leaving LTT every Tuesday has been extended to 29 December 2020.

5. 08501/08502 Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham-Visakhapatnam special leaving Visakhapatnam every Thursday, and leaving Gandhidham every Sunday will run up to 3 January 2021.

6. 07488/07487 Visakhapatnam-Cuddapa daily special will run up to 31 December 2020, whereas the one from Cuddapa will run up to 1 January 2021.

List of other trains that have been extended:

1. 08479/08480 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati-Bhubaneswar weekly special leaving Bhubaneswar every Saturday, and leaving Tirupati every Sunday will run up to 27 December 2020.

2. 02839/02840 Bhubaneswar-Chennai-Bhubaneswar weekly special leaving Bhubaneswar every Thursday, and leaving Chennai on every Friday will run up to 1 January 2021.

3. 02845/02846 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Cant-Bhubaneswar weekly special leaving Bhubaneswar every Sunday, and leaving Bangalore Cant every Tuesday will run up to 29 December 2020.

4. 02898/02897 Bhubaneswar-Puducherry-Bhubaneswar weekly special leaving Bhubaneswar every Tuesday, and leaving Puducherry every Wednesday, will run up to 30 December 2020.

5. 08496/08495 Bhubaneswar-Rameswaram-Bhubaneswar weekly special leaving Bhubaneswar every Friday, and leaving Rameswaram every Sunday will run up to 27 December 2020.

6. 02859/02860 Puri-Chennai-Puri Special leaving Puri every Sunday, and leaving Chennai every Monday will run up to 28 December 2020.

The Senior Divisional Commercial also stated that the timings of some special trains have been revised, with effect from 1 December. He appealed to the public to check the revised timings via a specially issued notification and the official website of railways.