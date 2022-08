The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced that several trains have been cancelled, diverted, and rescheduled due to the modernisation works in the Sambalpur Division. People travelling from Visakhapatnam to Raipur, Rayagada, Nizamuddin, and Amritsar are requested to make necessary travel changes.

The list of trains cancelled from Visakhapatnam are:

The train No. 08527 Raipur – Visakhapatnam Express leaving Raipur on 11 August 2022 has been cancelled. The train No. 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur Express leaving Visakhapatnam on 11 August 2022 has also been cancelled. The trains travelling between Visakhapatnam and Rayagada on 14 August 2022 have also been cancelled.

The list of trains rescheduled in Visakhapatnam are:

The train No. 12808 Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Samata Express scheduled on 13 August 2022 at 7 am has been rescheduled to leave at 11:30 am (late by 4hrs 30 min).

The list of trains Diverted from Visakhapatnam are:

The train No. 20808 Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud express leaving Amritsar on 03 August 2022 will run in a diverted route via Sambalpur- Titlagarh- Vizianagaram. Similarly, train No. 20807 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Hirakud express leaving Visakhapatnam on 05 August 2022 will run in a diverted route via Vizianagaram-Titlagarh- Sambalpur.

Divisional Commercial Manager (DRM) AK Tripathi in a press release requested people to cooperate with the railways as these modernisation works are essential for enhancing the safety and punctuality of trains. The trains that have been cancelled, rescheduled and diverted from Visakhapatnam are on a temporary basis.

