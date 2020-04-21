Amidst the lockdown, the instances of domestic violence have been on the rise. The victims are forced to stay in close quarters with their abusers. While recent times have been difficult for victims of domestic violence, the Visakhapatnam Women Development and Child Welfare Department has geared up to extend its support during this lockdown by providing helpline numbers to report domestic violence.

The Visakhapatnam District Women Development Project Director, N Sita Maha Lakshmi informed that a representative at the One-Stop Centre, in King George Hospital, will be available round the clock to speak with the distressed women. Additionally, a counsellor at the city domestic violence protection cell will be ready to help the victims. Depending on the intensity of the abuse, counselling sessions will be provided. Furthermore, temporary accommodation will be provided to the victims, if required. The Project Director urged the women to raise their voices if they are undergoing physical or emotional abuse by making calls to the helpline numbers. She informed that those who are being harassed for dowry can also approach the counsellors.

List of helpline numbers to report against domestic violence in Vizag:

BD Jyotilatha, domestic violence protection cell counsellor – 9908725236, 6305256140 Padmavati, One Stop Centre representative – 6281641040 181

COVID-19 UPDATE: The number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh soared to 757. In the past 24 hours, a total of 35 cases have been reported in the state. While Kurnool and Guntur reported 184 and 158 cases respectively, no case has been registered so far in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. Out of 757 cases, 639 are currently undergoing treatment. While 96 have been discharged, 22 individuals have succumbed to the virus in the state.