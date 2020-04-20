27 fishermen reach Srikakulam coast in AP via sea route amid lockdown 

Amidst the nation-wide lockdown, 27 fishermen arrived at Donkuru beach, in Srikakulam District, of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, via sea route, from Chennai. They had started from Chennai on 15 April 2020 and reached Donkuru village in 5 days.

According to sources, these fishermen who had gone to Tamil Nadu were left stranded following the lockdown. As their situation worsened, the stranded fishermen sailed on mechanised boats and returned to their hometowns in Srikakulam District and Odhisa. Upon the unexpected arrival of the fishermen, locals in the district have decided not to allow them to enter their respective villages to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The Srikakulam District Collector, J Nivas (IAS), directed the police, marine police, revenue, fisheries, and village secretariat officials to take necessary action. The District Police authorities swung into action and shifted all the fishermen, who defied lockdown, to the nearby quarantine centres at Rajampuram and Sompeta in Srikakulam, AP. These men will be tested for the coronavirus. If tested negative, they will be quarantined for 14 days as a precautionary measure. Srikakulam District Collector shared that criminal cases were registered against the 27 fishermen for violating the lockdown. He appealed to the people not to allow new entrants into their respective villages amid the COVID-19 threat. Mr J Nivas further added that people should inform the arrival of newcomers to the COVID-19 Control Room at 9491222122 and 08942240699.

It is to be noted that not a single coronavirus positive case has been reported in Srikakulam District, AP, as of now. As a result, the Union Health Ministry declared Srikakulam as a green zone. The district authorities are ramping up their efforts to ensure that the status of the district remains unchanged. In this regard, numerous check posts have been set up at the district’s borders. Every person entering the district was made to undergo the screening test, despite possessing permits. These individuals will be allowed to proceed to his/her destination, only after being under quarantine for a period of 14 days.