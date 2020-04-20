Andhra Pradesh records 75 new cases, state tally mounts to 722

As Andhra Pradesh reported 75 new COVID-19 cases, the state tally soared to 722. According to the AP Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, a total of 610 active cases are currently undergoing treatment in the state, as on Monday morning.

In the district-wise breakup of the newly registered in AP, Chittoor registered 25 cases, followed by Guntur, Kurnool, with 20 and 16 cases respectively. Krishna reported 5 cases, Anantapur 4, Kadapa 3, and two in East Godavari. With the 16 new patients testing positive for the COVID-19 in Kurnool, the district remains the worst-hit region in Andhra Pradesh with 174 cases. Standing next in line, Guntur reported 149 cases so far.

#CovidUpdates: 75 new #COVID positive cases reported in the state in past 24 hours. Total cases in the state: 722; Discharged: 92; Deceased: 20; Active cases 610#APFightsCorona #COVID19Pandemic — ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) April 20, 2020

In the past 24 hours, 3,775 samples have been tested and a total of 27 people have recovered from in AP. While 15 individuals were discharged in Guntur on Sunday, 10 from Krishna and 2 patients from Visakhapatnam were sent home after testing negative for the novel coronavirus. With this, 92 individuals were discharged in AP as on 20 April 2020. Meanwhile, one individual each from Anantapur, Krishna, and Kurnool districts succumbed in the last 24 hours in AP. The death toll from COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh increased to 20.

The State Government has ramped up COVID-19 tests in Andhra Pradesh. In this regard, a total of one lakh Rapid Test Kits (RTKs) were imported from South Korea. With these newly acquired RTKs, the test results can be achieved within ten minutes, significantly cutting down the time to detect the coronavirus.