Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi in his last address stated that certain relaxations will be made to the current country-wide lockdown in order to help daily wagers. In the latest guidelines issued by the Andhra Pradesh State Government, the complete list of services permitted from 20 April 2020, onwards has been specified. It has also been stated that all the lockdown relaxations will be made in the non-containment zones only in AP. The AP Government also stated that if a certain area is declared a red zone in the future, the lockdown relaxations will be rolled back.

Here’s a checklist of services that will be permitted in Andhra Pradesh, henceforth:

Essential Industries :

1. All types of Rice and Oil Mills, Dal Mills, Roller Floor Mills

2. Dairy Products

3. R.O. and Distilled Water Plants / Packaged Drinking water

4. Food Products like vermicelli, Biscuits, Fruit Juice/ Pulp, Sugar

5. Bulk Drugs

6. IV Sets and other medical equipment like suction machines and pipes for Oxygen supply, PPE Gear, Surgical equipment’s, Gauge and Bandage cloth 7. Pharmaceuticals Formulations and R&D

8. Liquid Soaps, Detergents, phenyl, Floor cleaners, Bleaching Powder etc

9. Masks and Bodysuits

10. Paper Napkins, Diapers / Sanitary Napkins

11. Oxygen Domestic Gas Cylinders

12. Cold Storage, warehousing, Logistics

13. Agro-based industries like Chilli, Turmeric, Salt, Spices

14. Bakeries and Confectioneries

15. Ice Plants

16. Fish Feed, Poultry Feed, Cattle Feed etc

17. All types of Power Generations including solar

18. Ayurvedic and Homeopathic medicine manufacturing units

19. Packaging Industries

20. Effluent Treatment Plants

21. Seed processing units

22. E-commerce companies such as WALMART, AMAZON Flip cart etc. Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions.

23. Cold storage and warehousing services, including at ports, airports, railway stations, container Depots, individual units and other links in the logistics chain.

24. Transportation related to essential services

25. AMTZ manufacturing COVID-19 Kits, Ventilators & other Medical devices.

26. Custom Hiring Centres (CHC)’ related to farm machinery.

The above list of services are permitted in Andhra Pradesh in addition to the services that have been announced before – including inter-state transport for essential services, power supply and all agriculture-related activities.