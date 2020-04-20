7 containment zones in Visakhapatnam where lockdown will not be relaxed until 3 May

While the partial relaxation of lockdown has taken effect in a few parts of the country, it is to be noted that complete lockdown will be observed in containment zones. As already announced by the concerned authorities, these areas, which are being monitored closely in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, will witness strict restrictions to be in place until 3 May. Reiterating the fact, Visakhapatnam district authorities have clarified that the relaxations will not be applicable to the seven containment zones that have been identified in the region.

Please note that there are no exceptions except emergency services in Red zone ( containment zones)#APFightsCorona https://t.co/yve4gGNdZB — Srijana Gummalla (@GummallaSrijana) April 20, 2020

These areas will be eligible to avail only essential services that are specifically permitted under the guidelines issued by the government.

The seven containment zones demarcated in Visakhapatnam district include Allipuram, Revadi, MTC Palem, Reddy Tatichetlapalem and Railway New Colony, Poorna Market, Gajuwaka, and Narsipatnam.

The details of the containment zones in Visakhapatnam were shared by GVMC Commissioner G Srijana via Twitter on Monday.

Visakhapatnam currently accounts for 21 COVID-19 cases so far. While 18 of these have recovered, 3 cases have been marked as active. The latest case in the district was reported on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. As per an update released by the State Government, the overall tally in the state has now risen to 722. While 92 patients have been discharged, 20 individuals have succumbed to the infection. Kurnool remains the worst-hit district with as many as 174 cases while Guntur follows suit with 149 cases.