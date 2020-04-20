Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), has made it clear that the lockdown will continue in the containment zones throughout the district. During a video conference, held yesterday, the State Chief Secretary, Nilam Sawhney (IAS), said that all the municipal corporations should continue to implement the lockdown. The Collector confirmed that all the six containment zones (98 wards) under GVMC, Yelamanchili, Narsipatnam, Bhimili and Padmanabham municipalities will be under lockdown until 03 May 2020. He also shared a list of services that will remain open and shut in Vizag District. He also said that police bandobast and surveillance in this area will be tightened. Government sanctioned activities continue outside the containment zone says District Collector V. Vinay Chand.

The Collector reiterated the following points:

1. Lockdown in containment zones until May 3rd.

2. Essential services, in containment zones, are available from 6 am to 11 am.

3. Medical, pharmacy, Government-sanctioned departments, police, home guards, fire, municipal services and electricity will continue.

4. Emergency passes, previously approved by the Collector’s Office, will continue as usual until May 3rd 2020.

Except in the containment zones, only the activities already approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs, dated 15-4-2020, will be allowed.

Here’s a list of services that will remain open and shut in Vizag District, shared by the Collector, is as follows:

1. Health services are allowed. However, social distance must be practised otherwise strict action will be taken.

2. Agriculture: Horticulture, Farmers, Fisheries, Marine and Aquafeeds Management, Meat Products, Livestock, Milk, Poultry and Hatcheries may be operated

3. Finance: Banks and ATMs may maintain regular working hours

4. Anganwadis will remain closed. But, children would be provided with food at home for 15 days.

5. Can handle online teaching, distance learning and employment guarantee work. But must follow strict social distancing

6. Public Utilities: Post Offices, Electric Substations, LPG Gas, Drinking Water, Sanitation and Waste Management will be operational

7. Goods lorries and rail are allowed. However, there should be no other people in them.

9. Essential items are allowed in grocery stores, souvenirs, fruits, meat, fish, fodder, and supplies will be allowed to be sold

10. Print and electronic media, cold storage and warehousing may continue

11. Manufacturing, Food Processing Units, Drugs, Pharmaceutical, Jute industries and Bricklayers are permitted for rural industries. But the workmen must be in their own, or nearby, buildings. Social distancing must be practised.

12. Construction work, roads and irrigation projects are permitted

13. All public transport buses, interstate bus services, autos, jeeps, etc are completely banned

District Industries who wish to continue, and run their business, can email to dicvizag@gmail.com As per GO No. 88 Annexure 1 and 2 licensed industry owners are required to take their staff in their own buses (ensuring social distance).

The Collector has made it clear that the licensed industries must follow all the regulations. District level committee officials will be conducting contingency checks. Applicants, for e-passes, may apply online at https://gramawardsachivalayam.ap.gov.in/ CVPASSAPP/CV/ CVOrganizationRegistration This is for licensed industries and vehicle passes.