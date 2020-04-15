With India entering the second phase of a nation-wide lockdown, amidst the coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a fresh set of guidelines. These are to be followed strictly and there will be no relaxation during the ongoing lockdown. To ensure smooth implementation of these new guidelines, Cabinet Secretary of India, Rajiv Gauba (IAS), convened a meeting via video-conference. In attendance were all the State Secretaries, District Collectors, and City Municipal Commissioners and other officials. The Visakhapatnam District Collector, Vinay Chand (IAS), Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner, R K Meena (IPS), Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner, Dr G Srijana (IAS), and other officials took part in the video conference. Therefore, it is confirmed that the seven red zone areas in Vizag continue to be under high alert.

Speaking on the occasion, the Cabinet Secretary reiterated that the Central Government had extended the lockdown till 3 May 2020, in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. Mr Gauba instructed the district administrations to conduct door-to-door surveys and determine all the hotspots in the containment zones. He also directed the officials to strictly enforce the lockdown in those areas, without making any allowances, except for emergencies. The Cabinet Secretary further added that certain activity relaxations, in areas which fall under orange and green zones, may be issued post 20 April 2020, as per the new guidelines. It is further to this that the Visakhapatnam Municipal Commissioner reiterated that seven red zone areas in Vizag continue to be under high vigil. The lockdown will be strictly enforced in the red zones, explicitly banning people from entering or leaving the area.

Meanwhile, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner, G Srijana, IAS, also informed that several supermarket managements in the city have come forward offering to provide door-to-door delivery of groceries. In order to ease the trouble, of those residing in the red zones, she shared that Reliance, More Stores, Heritage, Spencers and Big Basket will be permitted to deliver essential supplies. The ordered goods will be home-delivered within 24 hours. She mentioned that a total of 32,783 members are currently using the facility. Ms Srijana urged the public living in the red zones to avail the opportunity to fight the coronavirus.

COVID-19 Update: A total number of coronavirus cases has soared to 525 in Andhra Pradesh. As per the AP Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, a total of 23 new COVID-19 have been reported as on Wednesday, 8 PM. In the district wise break up of the newly registered cases, Kurnool reported 13, Kapada 3, Guntur 4, Nellore 2, and one in Ananthapur respectively. Out of the 525 reported cases, 491active cases are undergoing treatment. 20 patients have been discharged so far while the death toll in the state rose to 14.