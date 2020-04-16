How to apply for e-pass in Vizag?

Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner R K Meena, IPS gave an official statement on Tuesday that citizens who need to travel to other districts or states for unavoidable reasons can apply for e-pass in Vizag via WhatsApp or email. People dealing with family medical emergencies or funerals can apply for e-pass in Vizag on WhatsApp on 94933 36633 or email to cpvspc@gmail.com. The commissioner stated that passes will be issued only for genuine cases, after going over their reason for travel. Citizens will directly be sent their e-pass via WhatsApp. The officer stated that applications for travelling to other states will be sent to the DGP’s office. Once, approved, the passes will be sent to the applicants via email or WhatsApp.

Volunteer Services available in Red Zones:

Stating that 93 shops have been permitted to supply groceries, the Vizag Police Commissioner said that a total of 211 people have been granted e-pass to step out for essentials in the containment zones. The officer said that people in the red zones can contact these volunteers for their daily needs. The officer cautioned that providing essential services must be undertaken only by ward volunteers and government employees; no private agencies will be allowed.

Action against miscreants:

In his address, Commissioner R K Meena stated that strict action will be taken against those found faking or morphing the online passes. Stating that the police surveillance in the city is 24/7, the commissioner revealed that over 4,400 officers have been deployed specially to enforce the lockdown. At present, none of the officers have been granted a weekly off, and they have been stationed in various parts of Vizag in 8-hour shifts.

Miscreants booked so far:

As per official reports, over 5000 people in Vizag have been arrested for violating the lockdown since it was enforced. The total amount collected in fines has amounted to INR 1.79 crores as of 15 April 2020. In the last 24 hours alone, (from 6.00 PM on 14 April to 6.00 PM on 15 April 2020), 252 cases have been booked, 109 vehicles seized and INR 8,96,260/- collected from offenders.