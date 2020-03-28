Contact details for home delivery of groceries in Visakhapatnam

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to expand rapidly, authorities across the nation have been implementing lockdown measures stringently. With social distancing assuming prominence, curbs have been imposed on the movement of citizens. Keeping in mind the prevailing situation due to lockdown and the necessity to ensure social distancing, Visakhapatnam district authorities have announced home delivery of groceries from several supermarkets in the city.

Grocery stores such as Reliance Fresh, More, Heritage, Spencers, and Big Basket have been roped in to facilitate home delivery of groceries to citizens of Visakhapatnam. In this regard, the authorities shared the details of the corresponding representatives to be contacted to avail the home delivery services.

Home delivery of groceries and essential commodities at your door step..#IndiaFightsCorona #21daylockdown pic.twitter.com/PcTk3sWGMC — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) March 27, 2020

Similar services of home delivery have been launched in Vijayawada and other parts of the country as well.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam Collector V Vinay Chand stressed the need to maintain social distancing at rythu bazaars. Speaking at a meeting held on Friday, the Collector said, “People are not practising social distancing and are crowding rythu bazaars.

As the existing 14 rythu bazaars are overcrowded, 34 additional bazaars have been set up at municipal school grounds, Bullaya College, Andhra University, and engineering colleges.

Efforts are being made to add a few more rythu bazaars. It is imperative that people have to follow social distancing while procuring groceries.” He also reiterated that while there are no curbs on the sale of essential goods, shops would be kept open only from 6 AM to 1 PM.

However, it may be noted that medical stores and emergency pharmacies are will remain functional for the public with no restrictions on timings.