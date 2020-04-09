Vizag-based Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone manufactures COVID-19 test kits

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the COVID-19 rapid testing kits manufactured at the Vizag based Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) Limited. In wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the national lockdown, this is a progressive step for Andhra Pradesh. The launch was conducted at the CM Camp Office in Tadepalli on Wednesday. Although the unit is manufacturing 2,000 kits per day, it is targeted to hit a production roll of 25,000 kits per day, with the aid of additional laser welding equipment.

Andhra Pradesh Minister of Industries, Mekapti Goutham Reddy, informed that the manufactured kits will not only be for Andhra Pradesh alone. They will be dispatched to other states as well, the Minister said. He also added that most checking is being carried out with the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, which takes about two to three days for the results. However, the COVID-19 rapid testing kits will provide the result in less than one hour. Each kit, which can perform 20 tests, will cost Rs.1200/-.

Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce), Rajat Bhargava (IAS), informed that AMTZ, and it’s zone member Think 3D, has received approval for manufacturing the kits from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). An exemption, from required manufacturing approvals for ventilators, has been granted by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

The Industries Minister also informed that apart from the kits, Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone in Vizag will also look into the production of ventilators. The aim is to reach a production run of 5,000 units per month.