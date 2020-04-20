AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appeals to Muslims to offer Ramadan prayers at home and practice social distancing.

With the holy month of Ramadan set to commence soon, AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday appealed to all Muslims in Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers at home amid the country-wide lockdown. AP CM spoke to various Muslim organisation leaders spread across districts via video conference from his camp office in Amaravati and discussed the social distancing norms to be followed during the upcoming holy month. Stating that the authorities have been working hard to contain coronavirus, the Chief Minister requested all Muslims to conduct Iftars and daily prayers from their homes instead of heading to mosques.

Celebrations and customs for various festivals and important days pertaining to different faiths were unfortunately affected this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Chief Minister on call elaborated on this and stated that various days of significance including Ugadi, Sri Rama Navami, Good Friday and Easter have been a sombre affair this year due to the virus. In this scenario, the CM requested all community leaders to spread the word among their brethren to stay indoors, avoid prayer gatherings and practice social distancing during the holy month of Ramzan. Instructions were also given to the District Collector and other police officers to ensure that the lockdown is enforced successfully during the crucial stage in India.

The Muslim leaders said that the state’s policemen have been doing a commendable job at enforcing the lockdown so far. They also thanked the Chief Minister on the occasion of appointing teachers at various Madrasas in Gajuwaka. Stating that the Muslim children are now able to get an education, the leaders requested for special packages for the teachers employed here. Further, the leaders appealed to the Chief Minister to permit one restaurant/hotel in a locality to cook food and serve the needy during the holy month.