GVMC initiates door-to-door survey across 98 wards in Vizag

In a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is intensifying its efforts. In this regard, the corporation has decided to conduct a door-to-door survey across the 98 wards under the GVMC limits.

On Monday, the GVMC Commissioner, G Srijana (IAS), chaired a review meeting with the Zonal Commissioners, municipal officials and specialists at the Primary Health Care (PHC) centres of Visakhapatnam. During the video conference, the GVMC Commissioner directed the officials to hold a comprehensive door-to-door survey across the 98 wards in Visakhapatnam from Tuesday. She mentioned that the Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANMS) representatives, Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, ward/village volunteers, sanitary staff, and other frontline workers should be prioritised during this fourth spell of the survey. The extracted samples should be duly sent to the nearby hospitals for testing, she added.

Explaining further course of action, the GVMC Commissioner instructed the authorities to not leave at least a single house unattended, during the survey. She informed that the MPDOs will lead the survey in rural areas, whereas Zonal and Additional Commissioners of the GVMC will monitor the door-to-door survey in the urban areas of Visakhapatnam District. If the authorities working at field-level require technical assistance, the District Medical and Health Officer will attend the need.

Visakhapatnam has currently reported 21 coronavirus cases so far. While 18 of the patients have recovered, 3 are undergoing treatment. The latest case in the district was reported on Sunday.