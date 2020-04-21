5 underrated Hindi Web Series that you should watch

A few weeks into the lockdown, and odds are, you’ve probably watched all the Hindi web series that everyone’s talking about. While Game of Thrones, Money Heist, and Sacred Games are the popular picks, we unearthed a handful of lesser-known and underrated Hindi Web Series shows on Netflix and Amazon Prime, only for you.

Here’s the list of underrated Hindi Web Series you should watch next:

1. Four More Shots, Please!



This web series shows four urban women who tackle life through all its complexities. The series deals with same-sex love, flawed marriage, misogyny, and cheating partners to name a few. Some girls would have gone through at least one of the problems, that these girls go through, at some point in their lives. The show effortlessly conveys that everyone has their own way of dealing with lemons that life throws at them.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

2. Stories by Rabindranath Tagore



There is no further argument when it is said that Rabindranath Tagore has contributed immensely to Indian Literature through his famous novels and stories. Stories by Tagore features the Nobel Laurate’s best stories, and novels, and is brought to life on the smart screen. The show offers aesthetic visualisation of vintage Bengal, with charming women like Radhika Apte, that follow a beautifully constructed storyline of a politically tense period in Calcutta.

Where to watch: Netflix

3. Breathe



This crime thriller is gripping from the very beginning and it is sure to leave you baffled. It is one of those web series that one will binge-watch without realizing how time has passed by. The series is packed with edge-of-your-seat experiences and unexpected plot twists. The show also has its own fan theories of a sequel that involve parallel universes and alternate dimensions.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

4. Ghoul



Though this mini web series contains only 3 episodes, of 45 minutes each, a lot has been conveyed. It takes a roller-coaster pace by starting off slowly in the first episode. Then suddenly picking speed in the second episode and finally sobering down by the finale. Bold open statements on nationalism and religion, alongside being set in a dystopian future in India, dominate the storyline.

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Delhi Crime



Everyone is aware of the infamous Delhi rape case that happened a few years ago. This web series attempts to give a detailed account of what had happened on that dreadful night and the police successful attempts in nabbing the culprits that were responsible for the horrible crime.

Where to watch: Netflix