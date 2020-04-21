With 85% rate of recovery, Vizag spearheads AP’s fight against COVID-19

Visakhapatnam has always been on the forefront when it comes to facing adversities, ably. In 2014, the cyclone, Hudhud, had left the city of destiny reeling in the aftermath of the destruction. Within two years, Vizag bounced back to all its glory and hosted the International Fleet Review in February, 2016. While it is the spirit of the citizens that keeps the city going, the relentless efforts of the Visakhapatnam District Administration play a significant role in getting the city back on its feet, despite the crisis. With the number of COVID-19 cases growing by the day in India, Visakhapatnam, on the contrary, has been improving the rate of recovery from the global pandemic.

The district registered a total of 21 coronavirus cases out of which 3 cases are currently active. With the discharge of 18 patients, the recovery rate of Vizag has surpassed 85%. On 19 March, 2020, Vizag reported its first case, which is the third COVid-19 case in the state. The patient is a 65-year-old from Allipuram. Three days later, direct contact of Vizag’s first patient tested positive. The District Administration sprung into action and deployed teams to screen the areas surrounding the patients’ house. Thereafter, disinfection drives were also conducted. To tackle the situation, a task force was also formed with the District Joint Collector, M Venugopala Reddy, the District Medical and Health Officer, S Tirupati Rao and city additional SP Srinivasa Rao, as the members of the unit. On 23 March, 2020, another individual who returned from the United Kingdom (UK) developed symptoms and was declared a COVID-19 patient. After three days, another positive case from Visakhapatnam was reported. The patient is direct contact of the UK returnee. On 28 March, 2020, two more direct contacts of the UK returnee tested positive.

While the number of cases was gradually increasing in Visakhapatnam, the 65-year-old from Allipuram became the first patient to successfully recover from the deadly virus in the district. The man was seeking treatment at the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases in Vizag, was discharged on 29 March, 2020, after testing negative for the COVID-19.

A sudden hike in the number of cases was witnessed on 31 March 2020, as four individuals who took part in the Tablighi Jamaat Congregation in Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi tested positive. The following day, the number of coronavirus positive cases went up to 11 in Visakhapatnam District. By 6 April, 2020, the cases soared to 20. While Andhra Pradesh witnessed a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, Visakhapatnam hadn’t reported a new case until the last Sunday. Meanwhile, three individuals recovered from the virus. One of them is direct contact of the patient. The other two belong to one family and hail from Revidi village of Padmanabham Mandal. While 3 individuals were discharged on 18 April and 19 April respectively, two more recovered by 20 April. With 18 patients discharged out of the 21 cases, Vizag is currently leading Andhra Pradesh’s fight against the coronavirus with 85% recovery rate.

Despite the steady-state of the coronavirus situation in Visakhapatnam District, the authorities have been taking all the necessary measures to contain the spread of the virus. The urban and rural surveillance teams are conducting door-to-door surveys. The extracted samples are being tested immediately. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has been organising extensive disinfection drives all over the city. The Visakhapatnam City Police too, is making sure to impose a strict lockdown in Vizag. The cops have engaged drones to keep a tab on the movement of people and vehicles and identify the lockdown violators. Rythu bazaars have been moved to playgrounds and stadiums to ensure social distancing while citizens come out to purchase the essentials. Furthermore, services including mobile rythu bazaars and door-to-door delivery of groceries have been facilitated to ease the burden of the residents in the Visakhapatnam District. From doctors and paramedics to the municipal corporation authorities, from ASHA workers to the sanitation staff, it is the collective effort of the frontline workers, that has resulted in Vizag attaining 85% recovery rate with only 3 active cases out of the 21 reported positive cases.