Hanumanthavaka is an area in Vizag that houses a lot of premier hospitals in the city. Designated as Health City, by Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), this place was identified as a prime location for medical infrastructure and soon became a hotspot for many hospitals. When you drive on the Mudasarlova Road, from Arilova Junction, you just see one hospital after another. From a prominent government hospital, like Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), to multiple major private hospitals, like Apollo, Hanumanthavaka can be seen as the health hub of Vizag.

Many of these hospitals in the Health City were notified for Covid-19 treatment by the Andhra Pradesh State Government. They were actively treating Covid-19 patients of the city, especially during the second wave of the pandemic. Recently, many of these hospitals have been denotified due to the low number of Covid-19 cases in the city.

Here’s a list of the major hospitals at APIIC Health City in Hanumanthavaka:

#1 Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS)

Address: 18-23/1, Mudasarlova Rd, Pedda Gadhili, Hanumanthavaka, Visakhapatnam

#2 Apollo Cancer Hospitals

Address: Health City, Arilova, Chinagadila, Visakhapatnam

#3 LV Prasad Eye Institute

Address: GMR Varalakshmi Campus 11-113/1, Junction, Hanumanthavaka, Visakhapatnam

#4 Q1 Hospitals

Address: 13A-13B, HealthCity, Arilova, Visakhapatnam

#5 Pinnacle Hospitals

Address: Chinna Gadhili, Hanumanthavaka, Visakhapatnam

#6 ABC Hospitals

Address: BRTS Rd, Chinna Gadhili, Arilova, Visakhapatnam

#7 Rainbow Children’s Hospital

Address: Plot No.15A, Survey No.21 & 27 Health City, Chinnagadili, Visakhapatnam

#8 MB Hospitals

Address: Plot:15B, APIIC Health City, Chinna Gadhili, Arilova, Visakhapatnam

#9 Saisatya Multi Speciality Hospital

Address: 530040, Chinna Gadhili, Hanumanthavaka, Visakhapatnam

#10 GIMS Hospital

Address: Health City, Chinna Gadhili, Visakhapatnam