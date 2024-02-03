GIVMC Commissioner CM Saikant Varma IAS informed in a press note that the Civic body is actively working on developing sports complexes, for the citizens. During an inspection on Saturday 3 February 2024, in Ward 13 of Zone 2, a 2.8-acre vacant area near the proposed Health City was examined for the construction of an indoor sports stadium in Vizag.

The Commissioner issued orders for the preparation of guidelines to modernize the construction of the stadium to cater to the sporting needs of the people. He directed Engineer Shamsan Raju to oversee the implementation of the guidelines. The indoor stadium will include all necessary facilities, security measures, and infrastructure for sports, ensuring a conducive environment for sports enthusiasts of Vizag.

Furthermore, areas near Health City roads were inspected, and plans were made to plant greenery on both sides of the roads to enhance the surroundings. Health Officer Kishore received instructions from the Commissioner to ensure daily cleanliness activities in the Health City area. In addition to this, in Ward 12 near Srikant Nagar Layout, a vacant area was surveyed for the construction of a park.

Shamsan Raju issued orders to prepare guidelines for the park’s construction, emphasizing quick completion of the 60-foot road expansion and culvert construction on the route from Pedagadili to Totaguruvu. The Commissioner also directed officials to expedite the construction of a 60-foot road and culverts on the route from Pedagadili to Totaguruva in Ward 12. In this initiative, Zone Commissioners Kanakamahalakshmi, E. Shanti Raju, A.C.P. Shastry, and others actively participated.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.