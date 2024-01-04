On 4 January 2024, Visakhapatnam Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari announced the commencement of the renovation project of the Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium. The foundation stone for this transformative project was laid on Thursday, marking the initiation of a comprehensive overhaul of the stadium. The Mayor stated that the main aim of the renovation is to elevate the stadium’s infrastructure to international standards, aligning with the vision of making Visakhapatnam a prominent sports hub.

The renovation encompasses a range of enhancements, such as the replacement of existing ACP cladding with perforated metal cladding, structural glazing work, a three-layer roofing system, EPDM flooring in the outdoor play area, and visually appealing mural art on the compound wall. The project also includes texture painting, cement concrete flooring in the parking area, a tar road around the stadium, two-shutter sliding windows, tiles flooring, and the installation of modern amenities like electrical repairs, HVAC systems, a CCTV network, and plumbing.

The Mayor, addressing the gathering, emphasized Visakhapatnam as a sports-friendly city, regularly hosting both national and international sporting events. The Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium renovation is made possible through Smart City funds under the purview of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation(GVMC). The stadium’s renovation is funded by approximately Rs 16.90 crore from the Smart City initiative and facilitated by the Andhra Pradesh Urban Infrastructure Asset Management Limited (APUIAML).

Deputy Mayor Kattamuru Satish, 24th Ward Corporator Saddi Padma Reddy, GVMC Superintendent Engineer Vinay Kumar, Executive Engineer Sudhakar, Deputy Executive Engineer Prashanth, and other dignitaries graced the event, expressing their support for this significant initiative. Additional details about the renovation project include an estimated completion timeline of 12 months. The project will be executed by a consortium of contractors led by M/s Ramky Infrastructure Limited.

