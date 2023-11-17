The famous GVMC Aqua Sports Complex, in the heart of the RK Beach Road in Vizag, is set to open for the public on Saturday, 18 November 2023. The complex was closed for renovation before the pandemic for almost three years. Opened in 1995, it offered multiple facilities for the public and athletes. Some of the new renovation facilities include a racing pool, diving pool and baby pool.

Aqua Sports is known for offering affordable swimming lessons and summer camps to children and adults. Before the renovation, it hosted state swimming championships for swimmers and athletes.

The renovations were carried out by an experienced agency chosen via tender formalities. The agency will be responsible for coordinating the operations at the pool, including labour, security guards, technical staff, swimming coach fees and electricity and water charges. This decision was taken to minimise any additional costs for the public.

The memberships to use the complex are priced at Rs 750 per month for adults and Rs 500 per month for children. The GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma IAS, who supervised the renovation progress at Aqua Sports, urged the locals of Vizag to make use of the new facilities of the complex. The timings are from 6 AM to 10 AM and 4 PM to 8 PM.

