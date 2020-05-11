Situation at LG Polymers plant under control: Minister Kannababu

Andhra Pradesh Minister of Agriculture and Cooperation Kurasala Kannababu, on Sunday evening, said that the state officials are doing everything to restore normalcy in the five neighbouring villages around LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram in Vizag. At a press meet held in Circuit House, the Minister stated that at present, the situation at LG Polymers plant is completely under control. The Minister revealed that the temperature at the plant was brought down from 98.4 degrees to 92.6 degrees. Further, the severity of toxic gases was at 0.5 at the plant, 0.1 in the neighbouring villages, and 0.1 in Gopalapatnam and Pendurthi. Minister Kannababu stated that once these levels fall to nil, the situation will be observed for another 24 hours before taking further action.

Patients recovering rapidly

Giving an update about the patients, Minister Kurasala Kannababu stated that of the total 356 patients, 287 patients are currently seeking treatment at KGH and 69 of them are admitted to private hospitals. It was revealed that as per Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s orders, the health condition of the recovered patients will be monitored regularly even after they are discharged.

Relief Camps operating smoothly

Apart from medical care, the affected families are given aid in the form of clean living conditions, food and water supply every day. In addition to the 21 rehabilitation centres, families who are living elsewhere in neighbouring villages will also be tracked down and provided food, the Minister informed.

Air, water quality being monitored closely

Stating that the local authorities have already spoken to the management of LG Polymers in Korea regarding the situation in Vizag, Minister Kannababu said that experts of six committees are currently analysing three issues near the plant:

1. Effect on citizens’ health due to the leak

2. Effect on the environment

3. Effect on fauna

He also stated that the quality of air and water are being monitored regularly in order to avoid any mishaps in the future.