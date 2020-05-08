Vizag gas leak: Of the 554 patients undergoing treatment, 128 discharged

Speaking at a press meet on Friday, Andhra Pradesh State Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Alla Nani), reiterated that the State Government will bear complete financial responsibility for the treatment of patients affected in the Vizag gas leak mishap.

The Deputy CM appreciated the fast response of Visakhapatnam’s Police, Fire and Revenue Department officers’ which resulted in controlling further damage in the mishap. The Deputy CM also stated that the department employees personally went door-to-door in order to evacuate the 15,000 citizens living in five villages around the LG Polymers plant. “This significantly reduced the impact on the people around the plant,” said Mr. Alla Nani.

128 patients recover; to be discharged today

It was revealed in the press meet held at Vizag that the 554 patients, of the gas leak incident, are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the city. A welcome sign is that 128 patients, among these 554, have recovered, and will be discharged today (8 May 2020). Of the 554 patients, 305 of them are admitted at the King George Hospital and 121 patients are currently seeking treatment at Apollo, Care, Omni RK and other private hospitals. The Deputy CM’s Official statement revealed that 253 adults and 52 children are among the affected at King George Hospital. Deputy CM Alla Nani categorically stated that none of the patients – even those admitted to private establishments – will have to bear expenses on their own. The leader stated that assistance from the centre has been sought in this regard, and family members of the affected do not have to worry about shelling out money for treatment.

Citizens must co-operate with the government during the crisis:

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani requested the evacuated citizens to stay back at the relief camps arranged by the State Government until their homes are safe. He stated that the officers will notify them as to when it would be safe for all the residents around the plant to return to their homes. The Deputy CM inspected the relief camps and arrangements made there along with GVMC Commissioner G Srijana and District Joint Collector L Siva Sankar among others. Stating that a probe would be launched into the gas leak incident, the Deputy CM requested the citizens to co-operate with the officials.