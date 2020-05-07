Vizag gas leak updates:

The gas leak from the LG Polymers plant in Vizag has left the city in a state of shock. The mishap took place at the RR Venkatapuram village during the wee hours of Thursday. The leaked gas wreaked havoc, in the neighbourhood of the said plant, with several people falling ill and unconscious. Police had to break open the doors in order to rescue, and evacuate, people from RR Venkatapuram and its surrounding areas. Several people complaining of body rashes, sore eyes, and losing consciousness, are undergoing treatment.

In an exclusive chat with Yo! Vizag, the Principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC), Dr P V Sudhakar, updates that 348 individuals, from the affected areas of the gas leak, are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals in Vizag. Out of them, 193 people, including 45 children, are under medical care at the King George Hospital (KGH). Rest of the victims are being treated at Gopalapatnam and Pendurthi Community Health Care Centres, and private hospitals, in Vizag.

Stating the current situation, the AMC Principal said that nine individuals passed away due to the gas leak in Vizag. “As of now, 10 of the patients are under critical condition. Rest of the victims will recover soon,” he added.

Sharing the mode of treatment, that is being administered to the victims of the Vizag gas leak tragedy, Dr PV Sudhakar said that providing oxygen to the victim is the mainstay of the treatment. Additionally, steroids and supportive measures are being taken to ease the patients’ condition.