A suspected chemical gas leakage occurred at the LG Polymers Industry in Vizag during the wee hours of Thursday. The chemical plant is located at RR Venkatapuram, near Naiduthota, in the Gopalapatnam area. The news has spread panic, among people, within a 3 km radius of LG Polymers Industry.

Initial investigations reveal that a chemical, which was stored in tanks, leaked due to a fire accident. The leaked gas wreaked havoc in the neighbourhood of the said plant with several people falling ill and unconscious. Police had to break open the doors in order to rescue and provide first aid. Reportedly, children and senior citizens are the most affected. Apart from losing consciousness, there are also cases of people suffering from body rashes and soar eyes.

Visakha West assembly constituency MLA, P Ganababu, requested people to stay away from the LG Polymers Industry area. Especially old people and children of Venkatapuram, near the Krishna Temple wall, as many people here, have been affected.

Primary report is PVC gas (or Styrene) leaked from LG Polymers, Vepagunta near Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam at around 2:30 AM today

Because of the leakage of the said compound gas hundreds of people have inhaled it and either fell unconscious or having breathing issues.

Within a few hours, a large number of people moved out of their houses and reached Meghadri Gedda where they could breathe fresh air. The local youth have also helped in the immediate rescue work. It has been noticed that people are unable to breathe easily in the surrounding areas for more than 10 minutes. The authorities have already requested a number of residents to evacuate their homes and take refuge in safer areas.