AP CM: LG Polymers gas tragedy victims kin to get Rs 1 crore ex gratia

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Thursday, announced a relief fund for those injured in the RR Venkatapuram gas leak tragedy. In a meeting that was attended by State Ministers, and other top officers, the AP Chief Minister announced that an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore for the LG Polymers gas tragedy victims’ families. While the patients put on ventilators will be granted an amount of Rs. 10 lakh each, patients who are admitted for a minimum of 2-3 days, due to their injuries, will be granted a sum of Rs. 1 lakh. Patients with critical injuries will be granted Rs. 25 lakh from the State Government. Further, the Chief Minister stated that around 15,000 people, from five neighbouring villages, were affected due to the gas leak. Each citizen will receive Rs. 10,000 each towards their medical aid. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the AP State Government will bear the complete financial responsibility of all patients until they recover.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy further stated that the Chief Secretary, Minister-in-charge, Kurasala Kannababu, and other Ministers will stay back in Visakhapatnam. They will ensure that the medical health services, food supply and living facilities, for victims affected in the LG Polymers gas tragedy, are arranged suitably. The Chief Minister appreciated the fast response by local officers who reached the affected location by 4.30 am on Thursday, and sent 348 victims to the hospitals immediately. He stated that the Visakhapatnam District Collector, Police Commissioner and other officials stepped up during the crisis selflessly.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said a valid reason for so many fatalities, in the gas tragedy, could be that the warning siren did not function during the leak. Stating that a mishap of such kind, occurring in a multi-national company is shocking, the Chief Minister directed all the top officers to form a committee to ensure that tragedies of this magnitude can be avoided in the future.

