LG Polymers India Ltd, the Indian arm of South Korea’s LG Chemical, has announced a Rs 60 crore ex-gratia payment to support families most affected by the devastating gas leak at its chemical plant in Visakhapatnam on 7 May 2020. The tragedy claimed the lives of 12 people and left over 800 injured. The compensation will be provided as a one-time, upfront payment to the victims’ families.

In addition to the ex-gratia, the company committed another Rs6 0 crore to establish a foundation focused on long-term relief and welfare for the communities impacted by the Styrene gas leak.

The announcement was made during a meeting at the Vizag Collectorate, where Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, along with District Collector Shri Harendhira Prasad, IAS, and other key officials, met with representatives of LG Chemicals. Park Kwon, Director of Global Corporate Affairs at LG, and MLA Ganababu (West) were also present during the press conference. The meeting focused on additional relief measures and the implementation of the High-Level Committee’s report, which outlined steps to prevent future incidents and address the needs of those affected.

This announcement comes amid serious accusations of negligence against LG Polymers. A report from the Joint Monitoring Committee (JC), constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), found that the gas leak was the result of “clear-cut negligence” and “gross human failure” on the part of the company. The report holds LG Polymers accountable for the May 7 tragedy, which exposed severe lapses in safety and management at the plant.

While legal proceedings continue, LG Polymers stated that these relief measures are being offered as a goodwill gesture. MP M Sribharat expressed hope that this financial support will help families rebuild their lives and reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the neighbourhoods affected by the 2020 Visakhapatnam gas leak.

