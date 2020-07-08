The High Power Committee formed to probe into the Styrene gas leak mishap in LG Polymers plant, RR Venkatapuram submitted its findings on Monday to the AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy two months after the incident. In the latest, the Visakhapatnam Police on Tuesday arrested LG Polymers CEO and eleven others in connection to the fatal accident based on the findings in the detailed report.

Three people in top positions and other key employees were arrested by the Gopalapatnam Police. Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar Meena announced that of the twelve accused, Sunkey Jeong – Managing Director and CEO of LG Polymers; D.S. Kim – Technical Director; P.P. Chandra Mohan Rao – Additional Director, and nine others were taken into custody.

Speaking about the arrests, the Commissioner of Police RK Meena said, “The High Power committee report on the Styrene gas leak mishap that killed twelve people was submitted to the CM a day ago. Based on our internal departments’ findings, the police have also found technical and safety related issues at the LG Polymers plant. Based on these two reports, the police department has detained twelve officials. Of these, Mr Sunkey Jeong, Managing Director of LG Polymers is a native of South Korea. Other employees, who were responsible for safety at the plant, and maintaining the Styrene gas monomer, were arrested at 4 PM on Tuesday.”

As per procedure, the police have registered cases against the officials under IPC Sections 278, 284, 285, 337, 338 and 304. The twelve accused will be presented in court soon, Mr Meena said.

The Styrene gas leak accident in May this year claimed twelve lives and caused several individuals to fall ill. The Andhra Pradesh government subsequently formed a High Power Committee to probe the incident. A 4000-page report submitted on Monday stated that lapses in safety and human negligence had led to the fatal accident.